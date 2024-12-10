New Injury Scare for India, Star Batter Gets Hit in the Head in Practice Session

He was in need of immediate medical attention.

The Indian team were dealt with a fresh injury blow after star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took a knock to his head during India’s practice session earlier today (December 10) in Adelaide.

Pant was hit on the helmet while batting in the nets while facing throwdown specialist Raghu and was in need of immediate medical attention. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, who were practicing in the neighbouring nets, paused to check on Rishabh Pant as he knelt down to recover from the impact of the blow.

To make matters more pressing for the management, Pant did not return to the nets after the concussion test.

While there has been no official confirmation of any injury to Pant, it is expected that he will return to the nets once India lands in Brisbane for the third Test at The Gabba, starting from December 14.

Rishabh Pant’s presence will be crucial for the upcoming Test at The Gabba

Pant is yet to score big in the series so far with the 27-year-old managing 87 runs from the four innings. Although he has been able to get starts with his typical aggressive nature, the dynamic India batter hasn’t been able to convert them into big scores.

However, the left-hander’s presence will be extremely crucial for the upcoming Test, given his heroics the last time India visited the venue during the 2020/21 series.

Pant scored an unbeaten 89* in the historic run chase as India broke a 32-year unbeaten record at The Gabba held by Australia. In the process, India sealed the series 2-1 on the last day and last hour of the match.

Notably, Pant is also the only batter in the current Indian squad who has scored more than 100 runs at the venue and with India coming on the back of a defeat, India will need Pant to do an encore.

