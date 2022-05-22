IPL 2022 Playoffs Schedule: Eliminator, Qualifier 1 and 2 Date, Time and Venue, Where to Watch Live on TV and Live Streaming Details

The IPL 2022 playoffs will kickstart on Tuesday, May 24, with league table-toppers Gujarat Titans to take on Rajasthan Royals in the first Qualifier at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Both Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants secured a final-four finish in their first ever IPL campaign.

After over eight weeks of thrilling cricket, the IPL 2022 is all set for the decisive playoffs stage, kickstarting Tuesday. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans were the first team to secure a top-four finish, topping the league standings with 10 wins from 14 outings. Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants finished with nine wins each, but the former finished second on virtue of a superior net run-rate.

The final playoff spot was decided in a rather interesting manner, with Mumbai Indians’ last-over win over the Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Saturday serving as the knockout punch for the latter, to make way for the three-time runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host Qualifier 1 between the Titans and the Royals and the subsequent Eliminator between LSG and RCB. The second Qualifier and the final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 27 and 29 respectively.

All matches will have a usual start time of 7:30 PM IST, barring the final, which will begin at 8 PM local time following a cultural opening ceremony.

Here’s everything you need to know about the IPL 2022 playoffs

Qualifier 1

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: May 24 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Eliminator

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: May 25 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Qualifier 2

Loser (Q1) vs Winner (Eliminator)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date: May 27 (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

The Final

Winner (Q1) vs Winner (Q2)

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date: May 29 (Sunday)

Time: 8 PM IST

Where to Watch IPL 2022 Playoffs Live On TV?

India

Star Sports are the official IPL broadcasters in India, with the below mentioned channels telecasting the tournament in various languages.

TV channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1HD, Star Gold, Star Gold HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports Telugu

The TV channel list for other countries is as follows:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket

Australia: Fox Cricket

South Africa: SuperSport

Middle East: BeIN Sports

USA and Canada: Willow TV

IPL 2022 Playoffs Live Streaming Details

The games will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app. The matches will also be live streamed on Kayo in Australia.



