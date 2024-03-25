IPL playoffs in Ahmedabad and Chennai; Chepauk to host final on May 26

There will be a total of 11 double headers in the second phase.

The BCCI announced the complete fixtures for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) earlier today (March 25). In the first schedule release, BCCI announced the fixtures for the first two weeks (21 games) with the second-half fixtures drawn up separately owing to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country.

The last game of phase 1 is set for April 7, featuring Lucknow versus Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Phase 2 kicks off immediately on April 8, with KKR taking on CSK at the Chepauk.

Phase 2 will feature a total of 11 double-header days. Delhi Capitals, who played their home games at Vizag during Phase 1, will relocate back to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 20.

IPL 2024 final to be held in Chepauk

Dharmasala and Guwahati will be getting two matches each with PBKS and RR taking them as their home matches respectively. Punjab will face CSK on May 5 and RCB on May 9 at the HPCA stadium.

Lik the start of the season, both the Qualifier 2 and the grand final are slated to take place in in Chennai at the Chepauk Stadium, the stronghold of the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings. The Qualifier 2, set to be contested between the team losing in Qualifier 1 and the victor of the Eliminator, is scheduled for May 24 (Friday), with the summit clash following on May 26 (Sunday)

Prior to that, Ahmedabad will be hosting the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21 and 22.

