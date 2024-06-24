'I wish I had a PR agency:' IPL 2024 star shares disappointment on social media after Team India snub for Zimbabwe T20Is

India’s squad for the five-match T20I series for the Zimbabwe series has been announced, with plenty of new faces getting their maiden India call.

India’s squad for the five-match T20I series for the Zimbabwe series has been announced, with plenty of new faces getting their maiden India call. Most young guns who impressed in IPL 2024 landed a spot in the team, with as many as four players getting their maiden India call, and Shubman Gill will lead an exciting side.

But Varun Chakravarthy, among the best bowlers in IPL 2024, couldn’t find a place in the side. He took 21 wickets at an average of 19.14 and a strike rate of 14.28 in 14 innings this IPL, with the best of 3/16.

Expressing his disappointment, Chakravarthy took to his Instagram account to post a cryptic story. “I wish I had a paid PR agency”, wrote Varun.

Clearly, the spinner has taken a dig at some players, even though it’s uncertain who he is targeting. His frustration is understandable since he was among the best-performing spinners and was a genuine wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), playing a significant role in KKR’s immense success in IPL 2024, where they won the trophy.

Varun Chakravarthy made a shocking revelation on his India snub

In an exclusive interview with CricXtasy earlier this year, Varun Chakravarthy revealed someone spread fake rumours about his injury, leading to the India snub. He accepted his life is unfair since a fake gossip kept him out of a well-deserved India call.

“It was very tough because right after I finished the World Cup, it was not a big injury; it was a very small injury. It just took me two or three weeks to be back on track, but after that, I got sidelined, and people kept giving the same excuse that I am injured, but on the other hand, I was not injured all that while. I don’t know, [if] it was just a rumour, or someone just wanting to spread this news about me so that they can sideline me. But that’s how life is; it is unfair. It was very hard on me.”

Varun has been again on the wrong side of things. It will be interesting to see whether he makes some more shocking revelations in the coming times.

The selectors had asked him to work on his batting, and if he keeps improving, Varun will definitely find a place in the national side. The competition is intense, and the management wants players dynamic in every aspect.

