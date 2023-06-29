New Proposal! Could Jos Buttler be next in line to relinquish England contract?

Since joining Rajasthan Royals in 2018, Buttler has proven to be a prolific scorer, amassing five centuries and 18 half-centuries in 71 matches.

According to a report from the British newspaper 'Telegraph' on Thursday, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals is preparing to offer a lucrative multi-year contract to England's limited overs skipper Jos Buttler. This move raises concerns about the potential impact on the current structure of the game, as many IPL franchises owners are involved in other private T20 leagues. There is a fear that top international players may choose to forgo their central contracts and instead sign exclusive deals with individual clubs (franchises) to participate in various tournaments.

As per 'The Telegraph', Rajasthan Royals is attempting to secure a longer-term agreement with Buttler; however, the formal offer has not yet been presented, and it remains uncertain whether the cricketer will accept the deal.

“England’s white-ball captain Jos Buttler is set to be offered a landmark four-year deal by his Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals. It is understood that the offer to Buttler is yet to be formally tabled, and its unclear whether the T20 World Cup winning captain intends to accept the deal,” the report said.

Since joining Rajasthan Royals in 2018, Buttler has proven to be a prolific scorer, amassing five centuries and 18 half-centuries in 71 matches. Additionally, he also represents the Paarl Royals, which is owned by Rajasthan Royals, in the SA20 league.

Jofra Archer was also reportedly offered a similar lucrative offer

Furthermore, Rajasthan Royals has ownership of the Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League. The proliferation of T20 league has impacted international cricket with franchises offering long-term contracts to top players.

Recently, there have been discussions about the Mumbai Indians, five-time IPL champions potentially offering a multi-year contract to England speedster Jofra Archer. He has been limited to just five appearances due to injuries since being purchased for Rs 8 Crore in the 2022 auction.

If players sign long-term contracts with franchises, it could potentially result in international cricket boards needing to seek permission from these private franchises in order to access players for national duty in the future.

