India player doubtful for New Zealand clash after bee sting

If Hardik Pandya’s injury wasn’t sufficient, India have another injury scare a day before the New Zealand game.

India are set to lock horns against the high-flying New Zealand in what will be the clash between the table toppers in the picturesque Dharamsala on Sunday (October 22). It will be a crucial game for both teams, as a win here will all but seal the spot for the knockout stages. India and New Zealand have won all their four games so far, and while a defeat won’t hurt them much, they would like to keep the momentum going.

However, India will be without their ace all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, for their outing against New Zealand. He sustained an injury to his left ankle while trying to stop a ball off his own bowling and went off the field immediately. While the scans haven’t revealed concerning results, the specialists have advised him to rest for a few days.

Hardik’s absence will be a major blow, as he provides the much-needed balance to India’s white-ball team. The Men in Blue would be required to shuffle two players to fill the void of Hardik Pandya. Hence, it won’t be easy for the team to maintain the balance of the XI.

Now, as India prepare for the big clash, they have suffered another massive blow. The players were going through their regular net practice sessions when this star player hurt himself. The concerns are only going to increase for the hosts.

Star player doubtful for New Zealand clash

If Hardik Pandya’s injury wasn’t sufficient, India have another injury scare a day before the New Zealand game. Ishan Kishan has reportedly been stung by a bee. A journalist from Sportstar broke this troubling news.

According to the journalist, Ishan Kishan suffered injury during the net session. Kishan was stung by a bee while going through his batting drills. Kishan was reportedly in severe pain, and while the physios rushed to him immediately, he had to leave the session midway.

It is an unfortunate incident for India. The news about Kishan leaving his training doesn’t give good indications. Clearly, Kishan is uncomfortable after being stung by a bee.

India could have brought Ishan Kishan to replace Hardik Pandya for New Zealand clash. Kishan did reasonably well in the middle order in his limited opportunities. Hopefully, Kishan will recover before the play tomorrow.

