Major League Cricket Targetting Retired England Legend for Next Season

In a recent development coming in, a legendary England cricketer is being targetted by the Major League Cricket (MLC) to join for the next season.

James Anderson, England's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, has unexpectedly drawn interest from MLC as sources indicate that key figures from at least one MLC team have been intrigued by Anderson’s recent comments about potentially returning to white-ball cricket.

While the specific team remains unnamed, they are reportedly planning to gauge whether the 42-year-old would be open to participating in the third season of the T20 competition in the U.S. next year.

Should Anderson decide to join, he could potentially earn around £135,000 for a brief stint. The 2024 MLC season has already attracted high-profile names, including Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, who signed a lucrative contract with the San Francisco Unicorns, extending until 2027.

Anderson remains confident of his fitness and ability to perform

Other Australian stars like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Travis Head featured in this year’s championship-winning Washington Freedom squad, managed by Ricky Ponting.

Anderson, who retired from international cricket after the first Test against the West Indies at Lord's in July, closed his career with 704 Test wickets. Although he stepped away from international matches, Anderson immediately joined England's coaching staff and remains contracted with the ECB until September.

In a recent interview, Anderson confirmed he will continue serving as a fast-bowling coach for England during their upcoming Test series against Pakistan in October, as well as their December tour of New Zealand.

Anderson hasn’t played a competitive T20 match since 2014, when he represented Lancashire in the T20 Blast. Having focused primarily on red-ball cricket over the last decade, he has yet to participate in franchise leagues abroad. However, he recently expressed confidence in his fitness and ability to still perform in the format.

