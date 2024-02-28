"He is someone I used to watch a lot": James Anderson picked up tricks from this Indian pacer

Anderson is now on the brink of becoming the first fast bowler ever to surpass the 700-wicket milestone.

The England team came to India with a lot of expectations of breaking India's unbeaten run in Tests at home. The last time a visiting team won in the subcontinent in the longest format was the Three Lions itself, back in 2012-13.

However, the new-age England team with their 'Bazball' tactic failed to repeat the success as Rohit Sharma and Co wrapped up the five-match IND vs ENG Test series with a match left to go.

While the England team had a few new faces, one cricketer who has been constant amongst the English ranks is veteran fast bowler James Anderson. At 41, Anderson remains the linchpin of England's bowling attack and is now on the brink of becoming the first fast bowler ever to surpass the 700-wicket milestone.

James Anderson reveals Indian bowler whom he 'watched a lot'

Interestingly, in a recent revelation, the talismanic pacer said that it was actually an Indian pacer whom he followed closely and tried to pick up tricks of the trade from.

"For me, Zaheer Khan was someone I used to watch a lot to try and learn from. How he used the reverse swing, how he covered the ball when he ran into bowl, that's something I tried to sort of develop on the back of playing against him quite a few times here," Anderson told JioCinema.

Anderson's remarkable career longevity is evident from the fact that his current England teammates, including Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed, were not yet born when he first stepped onto the Test cricket field in 2002.

Having played 186 Tests and 194 ODIs over the last 22 years, Anderson's desire to be competitive remains intact.

