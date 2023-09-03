Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Nepal clash; returns to Mumbai for personal reasons

According to reports, Bumrah is presently in good physical condition and may have left for India to attend to personal matters

Ahead of India's upcoming clash against Nepal in the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup, star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has departed the team camp and returned to Mumbai. While the official reason for his departure remains undisclosed, it is widely anticipated that Bumrah will rejoin the squad if the Men in Blue manage to secure a spot in the Super 4s stage of the tournament.

According to reports, Bumrah is presently in good physical condition and may have left for India to attend to personal matters. In his absence, Mohammed Shami is the likely candidate to make his return to the playing XI, as the match against Nepal holds significant importance for both teams, given that the winner will progress to the next round and secure their first win in the Asia Cup.

In the previous match against Pakistan, India's top-order batting lineup experienced a major setback, struggling against formidable bowlers such as Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah. Consequently, the team's primary objective will be to rectify these issues in the upcoming match.

Indian batters struggle against Pakistan

During the last match, star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell victim to Shaheen's prowess, while Shreyas Iyer, who is striving to solidify his position at number four in the ODI lineup once again succumbed to a short-pitched delivery. Youngster Shubman Gill also struggled to make an impact.

However, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya showcased exceptional skills to propel India to a competitive total. Kishan, filling in for KL Rahul due to injury, scored 82 runs while Pandya contributed with a remarkable 87 runs in Pallekele.

Unfortunately, inclement weather prevented the bowlers from defending the total. On the other hand, the Rohit Paudel-led Nepalese side suffered a humbling defeat to Pakistan in the competition's opening match and will now aspire to bounce back.

