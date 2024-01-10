Joburg Super Kings in SA20 2024: All you need to know

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) are among the most popular franchises in the SA20 league.

JSK will definitely start as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

Joburg Super Kings - Team Profile for SA20 2024

League: SA20 League

Owner: N Srinivasan

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Coach: Stephen Fleming

Previous edition: Semifinal

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) are among the most popular franchises in the SA20 league. They are a formidable unit with plenty of match-winners in the squad. Faf du Plessis, a T20 veteran, will lead JSK.

Like Chennai Super Kings (CSK), JSK will also have Stephen Fleming as a coach. Joburg Super Kings is a sub-branch of Chennai Super Kings. They finished in the second position last season.

JSK won 6 of their 10 games and had 27 points in the league stage. They suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the semifinal. It will be interesting to see how they go this season.

Complete Joburg Super Kings Squad for SA20 2024

Faf du Plessis (c), Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Sam Cook, Zahir Khan, Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Madsen, Romario Shepherd, Dayyaan Galiem, Ronan Herrmann, Imran Tahir

Strongest Joburg Super Kings Playing XI for SA20 2024

Faf du Plessis (c)

Reeza Hendricks

Moeen Ali*

Wayne Madsen*

Leus du Plooy

Donovan Ferreira (wk)

Romario Shepherd*

Gerald Coetzee

Imran Tahir

Nandre Burger

Lizaad Williams

Also Read: Paarl Royals in SA20 2024: All you need to know

Strengths

The batting unit is laced with T20 veterans.

The batting order has a nice blend of LHBs and RHBs.

There is depth in the batting unit.

The pace attack is perfectly suited for the home conditions.

The pace attack is nearly complete, with bowlers for powerplay and middle overs.

Weaknesses

The lack of consistent match practice at this level might be an issue for the spinners.

The pacers might be susceptible in the death overs.

The quality of backups for the regular starters is not up to the mark.

SA20 2024 Season Verdict for Joburg Super Kings

Undoubtedly, Joburg Super Kings are among the strongest teams in the competition. They have a bunch of match-winners with vast T20 experience. However, JSK also have a few concerns.

Last year, they managed to shed their loopholes and perform as a unit in most of the matches. However, JSK will have more competition this time, given other teams are equally equipped. The senior pros in all the departments will have to step up.

Despite being consistent in the league phase, JSK failed to reach the final last year. They will look to perform better in the crunch situations as a unit. JSK will definitely start as one of the favourites to win the tournament.

FAQs

Who is the owner of the Joburg Super Kings Team?

N Srinivasan is the owner of the Joburg Super Kings Team.

Who is playing in the Joburg Super Kings squad in SA20 2024?

The squad has big names like Faf du Plessis, Reeza Hendricks, Moeen Ali, Gerald Coetzee and Imran Tahir. Apart from them, the likes of Leus du Plooy and Nandre Burger will be among the players to watch out for this season.

Who is the coach of the Joburg Super Kings?

Stephen Fleming is the coach of the Joburg Super Kings.

Who is the captain of the Joburg Super Kings?

Faf du Plessis is the captain of the Joburg Super Kings.

Which IPL team is associated with the Joburg Super Kings?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are associated with the Joburg Super Kings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.