Keshav Maharaja's religious post after beating Pakistan goes viral

South Africa clinched a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan, propelling them to the top of the table with 10 points from six games in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. Keshav Maharaj not only scored the winning runs but also garnered attention for his composed demeanor in a high-pressure situation. Maharaj registered 7 runs from 21 balls, yet it was his crucial boundary when South Africa needed four runs to secure the win that proved decisive.

Following the victory, Maharaj took to Instagram to extend his congratulations to his teammates and express gratitude to a higher power for the remarkable win. His 'Jai Shree Hanuman' remark quickly gained traction and became a viral topic of discussion.

“In God, I Trust what a special result by the boys, awesome to see the performances from Shamsi and Markram. Jai Shree Hanuman,” he wrote on Instagram.

This wasn't the first instance of Maharaj making waves on the internet with his religious posts. After the Netherlands game, his bat adorned with an 'Om' sticker garnered attention. Additionally, Maharaj marked every wicket celebration with a 'Folding hands' gesture.

Maharaja's steely nerves help SA secure a narrow win over PAK

His actions during the Netherlands match sparked a lively debate on social media. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan also found himself in the midst of these discussions after he celebrated his century with a 'Namaz' on the field.

Initially considered unfit for the World Cup due to a heel injury sustained just months prior to the event in India, the South African spinner defied expectations with a remarkable comeback. In a nail-biting encounter in Chennai in front of a crowd of almost 30,000 when the Proteas required 11 runs from 27 balls to secure victory, Maharaj partnered with No.11 Tabraiz Shamsi.

With steely composure, Maharaj remained unbeaten, guiding the South Africans to a total of 271-9 against Pakistan, who were also vying for a win to stay in the tournament.

