'The dressing room atmosphere wasn't good for my career' - KKR batter makes a big revelation

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer has come out and spoken about the bad 'dressing room atmosphere' he had to endure while playing for his state team. While on-field performances are crucial for success, a large part of it depends on the mental space of the cricketer.

KKR's Nitish Rana ended his 10-year stint with the Delhi state team last year and joined Uttar Pradesh, since it was taking a toll on his career. The top order-batter is currently captaining UP in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 season.

Speaking about the reason behind his departure from the Delhi team, the left-handed batter revealed his unhappiness with the team's dressing room environment. Rana expressed that since joining Uttar Pradesh, he has experienced a more respectful atmosphere and is now receiving the respect he deserves.

"It was in my mind that the dressing room atmosphere of the Delhi team was not good for my career. I felt that a change was necessary for my career. I have always looked at UP as an Elite team, and I know people here. Luckily, I have got a team where I am getting respect," Rana was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Nitish Rana eager to make a mark with Uttar Pradesh

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, Nitish Rana showcased his batting prowess for Uttar Pradesh. Displaying an aggressive style, he notched an impressive 106 runs off 120 balls in the first innings, drawing widespread praise for his performance. Rana achieved the milestone of crossing the 100-run mark in just 105 deliveries.

Nitish Rana admitted that red-ball cricket had not been his priority in the recent past, as he was more inclined to concentrate on the shorter formats of the game but is now keen on proving a point by doing well in the Ranji Trophy season for Uttar Pradesh.

