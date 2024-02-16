'Bazball isn't a big mystery' - KKR spinner reveals what Brendon McCullum's approach actually is

The KKR spinner had worked closely with the England coach during his time in IPL.

The IND vs ENG Test series is currently poised at a scoreline of 1-1. Visitors England and their new-age 'Bazball' made an immediate impact as the Three Lions won the series opener in Hyderabad. However, Rohit Sharma and Co neutered England's attacking play to level terms in the second Test at Vizag.

The Ben Stokes-led team will also be eyeing history to break India's unbeaten run at home in Tests of over a decade. Interestingly, the last time a team won in India was England itself, way back in 2012-13.

The current crop of players, guided by head coach Brendon McCullum also looks absolutely fearless as they seek to achieve the feat.

Talking about McCullum's strategy, a player who has been closely associated with the Kiwi dropped some invaluable insights.

KKR spinner reveals what McCullum's 'Bazball' strategy is

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has worked with McCullum while the Kiwi was coaching at the IPL franchise dissected the 'Bazball' strategy in an exclusive chat with CricXtasy.

Chakravarthy said, "You need to meet and be around him to understand him. He is an absolute champ and is fitter than many people who are still playing the sport. He can still run faster, he can still hit the long ball and he can still feel better than many players. That's his approach."

He added, "His approach is being fearless. Bazball is not a big mystery. it's just about not having two options while batting, not being double-minded. If you wan't to go for a shot just go for it. That's how it was even for us in KKR and we did very well under him as we went to the finals."

