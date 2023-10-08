WATCH: KL Rahul's disappointed reaction after winning six goes viral

KL Rahul had a disheartened face despite hitting a maximum to win the game in the 42nd over of the second innings.

Rahul showed he can also soak pressure and step up in crunch situations.

When Rahul came into bat, the team was under immense pressure in their maiden game. India lost three massive wickets while scoring only two runs in just the second over of the innings. The Aussie pacers looked in threatening form, as they were breathing fire and making life arduous for the Indian batters.

They sent openers and the reliable No. 4 back, and KL Rahul, known to succumb to pressure, had his task cut out. However, Rahul weaved a prudent partnership with the legendary Virat Kohli and made sure India got out of troubled waters. Both batters were flawless right from the start, especially KL Rahul.

It was one of the best knocks by the wicketkeeper batter in the format, and he sidelined all the doubts, if any. Rahul showed he can also soak pressure and step up in crunch situations. It was just the knock KL needed to set the tone for the tournament.

KL Rahul disappointed despite hitting the winning six for India

No matter what anyone says, the milestones matter for all the players in any sport, and cricket is no different. A fifty or a century for a batter, and a fifer or a hat-trick for a bowler - every player wants something highlighting beside their name. KL Rahul, who played a tremendous knock, looked for his century as well, and there is no problem chasing personal milestones as far as a player is doing the job.

When India needed five runs to win, Pat Cummins came to bowl and complete the formalities. Rahul, batting on 91, needed to hit a boundary and then a six to notch up a ton and chase down the target. So, the batter thwacked a full-length delivery over covers in an attempt to get a four.

However, KL Rahul was in pristine touch throughout the innings, and he timed this shot so well that it crossed the ropes directly. Rahul couldn’t believe it and was down in shock. While he was obviously happy to take his team over the line, KL missed a well-deserved century.

Rahul was dejected, and his facial expressions depicted it. He really wanted to get to his century. However, Rahul can be proud of his efforts, for this knock is not less than a century.

