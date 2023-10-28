"Our confidence is in..": KL Rahul reveals who will get 'chance' till Hardik's return

Addressing the pre-match press conference ahead of the England fixture, Rahul acknowledged the significant absence of Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury to his left leg while bowling against Bangladesh.

India's wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul expressed confidence in India's middle-order star batter as a stand-in until Hardik Pandya's return in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup. India is slated to face England next at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (October 29).

Addressing the pre-match press conference ahead of the marquee fixture, Rahul acknowledged the significant absence of Pandya, who sustained an ankle injury to his left leg while bowling against Bangladesh in their previous encounter on October 19.

Rahul further mentioned that Suryakumar is likely to get the opportunity to play against England. Suryakumar made his ODI World Cup debut against New Zealand but was unfortunately a victim of a run-out after scoring just 1 run due to a mix-up with Virat Kohli.

India aim to seal semis berth against England

“We also at some point have to look at the now and the present is that he is not available for this game. Surya will probably get his chance and we know what Surya can do. So, our confidence is in Surya till Hardik comes back,” Rahul added.

Reflecting on India consistently batting second in all their 2023 World Cup matches, Rahul pointed out that it would be beneficial for the team to have the chance to bat first in some matches leading up to the knockout stage. India has emerged victorious in all five of its matches in the 2023 World Cup.

As India faces England in Lucknow, they aim to solidify their position and qualify for the knockout stages, while the defending champions will be striving to stay in contention for a spot in the semi-finals.

