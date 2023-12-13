KL Rahul to play as a middle-order batter for India and in IPL

He has an impeccable skillset, and his class is visible every time he comes to bat, regardless of the format.

KL Rahul is one of the most talented batters in world cricket. He has an impeccable skillset, and his class is visible every time he comes to bat, regardless of the format. It's phenomenal how Rahul has transformed into a world-class middle-order batter in ODIs even though his preferred position has been opening, which he has done for his entire career.

Since he started batting in the middle order, KL Rahul has shown incredible improvement. His best performance has come at No.5 for India, and he has played some memorable knocks while batting in this position. No.5 is a tricky position to bat, especially for an opener, but Rahul has flourished and proved his worth.

Now, Rahul is planning to become an all-format middle-order batter for India, including the Test matches, according to a report by Cricbuzz. He will be slotted in the middle order against South Africa in the two-match Test series and do the wicketkeeping duties. His performance as a middle-order batter will be monitored closely by the management.

KL Rahul has discussed his new role with the head coach, Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma and the chief selector, Ajit Agarkar. He is determined to establish himself as a middle-order batter who can do the wicketkeeping duties. Rahul is working hard on his strike rate to be a flexible middle-order batter across formats for India, and he definitely has the talent to become.

KL Rahul to play in the middle order in the IPL

Apart from the Indian team, KL Rahul is also planning to bat in the middle order for his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He might be in a new role next season. Since LSG already have plenty of openers, it might not be a faulty move.

KL Rahul has discussed it as well. The talented batter has batted as an opener in IPL but is looking for a potential shuffle which would benefit everyone involved. It will help him prepare well to make a comeback in the T20I side.

KL Rahul lost his T20I position after a string of low scores as an opener. He wants to regain his place as a middle-order batter. There is already a jam there, and Rahul needs to be absolutely best to press a case for himself.

Rahul is currently preparing to lead India in the three-match ODI series. He will bat in the middle order and take the gloves. The series starts on Sunday (December 17), two days after the end of the T20I series.

