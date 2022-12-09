Kuldeep Yadav added to India's squad for the final Bangladesh ODI

The Indian left-arm wristspinner wasn't curiously part of the original ODI squad but has been included after multiple injuries in the camp.

Kuldeep Yadav has been drafted back into India's ODI squad in time for the third and final game of the ongoing series against Bangladesh, the BCCI confirmed on the eve of the game scheduled on Saturday (December 10).

The left-arm wristspinner, considered crucial to India's plans in the build-up to the 2023 World Cup, wasn't originally part of the squad for the three-match series.

In a baffling selection call, the Chetan Sharma led panel decided to "rest" the bowler despite minimal workload as he wasn't part of the T20 World Cup trip to Australia and was benched throughout the adjoined tour of New Zealand.

Prior to that, Kuldeep Yadav showed signs of returning to his very best the ODI series at home against South Africa in October, picking up six wickets in his three outings at an economy rate of 5.

That was an encouraging upturn in the 27-year-old's 50-over performance after a sustained period of struggles. From the start of 2019 until the beginning of the first ODI versus the Proteas, the wristspinner bagged his 45 wickets from 36 games at a cost of 41.37 apiece, going for 5.60 an over.

Kuldeep Yadav brought in for Chittagong ODI

Also part of the Test series that follows on tour, coming on board for the third ODI in Chittagong on Saturday (December 10) allows Kuldeep Yadav the chance to get some overs under his belt and get used to the conditions before being ready for selection for the two World Test Championship (WTC) matches.

Kuldeep's entry into the squad for the 50-over games has coincided with the exclusion of his namesake Kuldeep Sen, the right-arm pacer, who made his debut in the first ODI in Dhaka before being ruled out of the next two one-dayers after complaining of "stiffness in his back", said the BCCI in a media release.

Also parting ways with the squad on duty in Dhaka is regular skipper Rohit Sharma after being ruled out of action with a bruised thumb following a failed attempt to make a catch in the slip cordon during the second one-dayer.

The board has confirmed his unavailability for the third ODI as the captain goes back to Mumbai for consultation with a specialist and is in race against time to be fit for the Test matches to follow.