Watch: Kuldeep Yadav loses his cool at teammate Rovman Powell after DC fielder's repeated fielding errors

Kuldeep Yadav lost his temper at Rovman Powell and gave his teammate a mouthful after his successive errors in the field.

Aghast at Rovman Powell's fielding effort, Kuldeep Yadav abused him on the ground in a moment of excessive anger.

Wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav unleashed excessive anger towards Delhi Capitals (DC) teammate Rovman Powell after the Caribbean cricketer failed to properly gather the ball and make his throw from the deep as the two Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter stole an extra run.

Even as DC stood comfortably on top of PBKS in their must-win IPL 2022 league stage encounter on Monday (May 16), Kuldeep continued with his intense avatar and gave Powell a mouthful from the bowling mark seeing the fielder over-ran the ball and fail to make his throw.

Yelling in frustration, the bowler also abused his teammate in uncontrolled anger, looking excessively upset by what was just another instance of a fielder erring in collection of his throw.

As Jitesh tapped the ball to long-on, Kuldeep Yadav wanted Powell to sprint in, pick up the ball and herl a throw to the keeper's end to try and find Dhawan short at the batting end.

However, Powell's improper gather not only provided Dhawan a reprieve but also allowed Jitesh the time to sneak in an extra run to complete the two and get back on strike.

Kuldeep Yadav's unabashed anger at teammate Rovman Powell

It was an obvious error from Powell but certainly not one that deserved such lashing from Kuldeep Yadav, who instantly yelled at his fielder and abused him in a moment of uncontrolled anger. Fielding at long-on, Powell quickly got around the ball hit wide of him but kept running past the ball in momentum.

Watch: Rishabh Pant once again pushes umpires; appeals excessively for LBW

While he attempted to pick up the ball, the fielder ended up over-running it and failed to make his gather, eventually needing to backtrack from his position to finally collect it and make his throw towards the playing arena.

null



This, however, wasn't the only instance in the game where Kuldeep Yadav abused Powell in anger over his fielding effort in the deep. The bowler did so earlier in the 12th over as over, letting Powell know of his disappointment with the cuss words.

Usually not overly expressive, Kuldeep lost his cool perhaps in desperation for his team's win, even as they looked well placed to defend their score of 159/7 on a dry, turning pitch at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.