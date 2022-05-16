Watch: Rishabh Pant once again pushes umpires; appeals excessively for LBW

The DRS persisted with the on-field call even as the ball was brushing the stumps on projected path, much to Rishabh Pant's dismay.

The forever animated Rishabh Pant was seen herling an excessively loud LBW appeal towards the standing umpire, only for the Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper to be denied an on-field signal with the umpire standing unmoved after doubt involved in the matter.

Concerned over the height of the ball, Indian umpire Sadashiv Iyer decided not to give Punjab Kings (PBKS) opening batter Shikhar Dhawan out after his attempted flick through the on-side went wrong.

Dhawan got pinned in front of the stumps by a straight and sharp delivery from DC off-spinner Lalit Yadav, who kicked off the LBW shout before his skipper joined him in an excessive urge to the standing umpire.

Iyer, however, stood there unmoved after assessing the height of the ball as it made contact with Dhawan's pads, leading to a sense of disappointment for Rishabh Pant and his men.

Rishabh Pant's excessive LBW shout turned down by the umpire

The incident happened at the start of the fifth over in PBKS' run-chase at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Batting on 9 off 9 at the time, Dhawan aimed for a swat down the leg-side against Yadav, only to be done in by the skiddy nature of the delivery and miss it completely.

With the ball thumping on Dhawan's pads, Yadav initiated an LBW appeal which was then turned into an excessive shout towards the standing umpire from Rishabh Pant.

Pant kept raising his voice in request for umpire Iyer to raise his finger but the Indian official stood unmoved, not budging even once as he carried a doubt in his mind regarding the height, anticipating the ball to sail over the stumps on projected path.

Having made an appeal with such great conviction, Rishabh Pant went for the DRS in hope that the television replay would lead to a reversal of the on-field call. As it panned out, the on-field umpire's call stayed intact after the hawkeye projected that the ball was making insignificant contact with the stumps.

With no evidence for the technology to overturn Iyer's decision, Dhawan was allowed to continue his innings, much to the dismay of Pant and the rest of the Delhi team, especially knowing that the decision would've been different had Iyer given it out.

But Pant's excessive appeal, one of the breaches in the ethical code of conduct, could further dent his team's Fairplay rating in the IPL 2022 after his controversial mishandling of a non no-ball issue in the closing stages of DC's match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).