Sangakkara's advice to Sanju Samson: don't be "desperate" for success

Rajasthan Royals (RR) director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara had a word of healthy advice to offer to his team's skipper and one of India's finest young talents, Sanju Samson.

The former Sri Lanka captain believes Samson must caution against desperation, which might kick in while he continues to be on the fringes of the Indian team without really getting a long run in the middle.

Sangakkara said the best means for Samson to do justice to his incredible talent is to wait for his opportunities and let the bat do the talking without feeling frustrated and bogged down by self-expectations.

Given the lack of regular chances, the batting prodigy can easily feel annoyed and find it difficult to overcome the mental dent that consistent absence from the side can take on any player. In such a situation, Sangakkara believes, Sanju Samson needs to retain his calm and produce the goods with the bat in hand whenever his chance comes.

Sangakkara's advice to Samson

"He’s got to keep things simple, just concentrate on batting. The IPL is one thing, playing for India is another. What you got to concentrate on, as Sanju Samson in the Indian side, is understanding what your job is," Sangakkara said on Star Sports' show 'A chat with champions'. "When you go out, make sure you’re relaxed, you have the clarity about how you’re going to play your role."

Sangakkara also made it a point to talk about Samson's ideal position in the Indian limited-overs outfit. Part of India's backup team, the right-hander is usually seen batting down the order at No.6, asked to resurrect a situation or blast off after the top 5 have set a platform for him to maximise.

"He might have to bat outside position depending on where they want him to fit in. Whether he’s batting at the top or lower-middle order at 5 and 6, he’s got the game, the power, the touch, the placement and the mentality to do really well."

"The one thing he shouldn’t do is think that this is his final chance to prove his mettle and try and be desperate to succeed. He’s got every single thing going for him. He’s a wonderful young man, he’s got skills and temperament."

"Let it settle, don’t fight it, make sure you’re adjusting to what comes at you on the day. And then, go out there and enjoy the way he plays," Sangakkara added.