IPL star rushed to hospital after falling sick in flight

In a latest development, an Indian Premier League (IPL) star had to be rushed to a city hospital earlier today (January 30) after falling ill before his New Delhi-bound flight took off. The cricketer expressed discomfort in his throat upon taking his seat on the airplane and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital from Agartala airport, located in the capital city of Tripura.

Mayank Agarwal, who was retained by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai last year, is undergoing treatment at the Agartala hospital. Mayank, who captained Karnataka in a recent Ranji Trophy match in Agartala, had a scheduled departure to New Delhi on an Indigo flight at 2:30 pm IST.

Following his complaint about a throat issue, he was immediately removed from the plane and taken to a nearby hospital.

Indian cricketer and Karnataka Ranji captain Mayank Agarwal has been hospitalized at the ILS Hospital, Agartala.



He was onboard a flight to Surat from agartala when he complained of burning sensation in his mouth and throat and was immediately rushed to the hospital



IPL star Mayank Agarwal taken to hospital

Shavir Tarapore, the joint secretary of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, mentioned that the state association was seeking additional information about the incident but refrained from providing details, considering the cricketer's hospitalization and ongoing treatment.

While the exact cause of the incident during the flight remains unclear, the latest information suggests that it may be related to the flight crew mistakenly placing acid in the water bottle storage area. Mayank Agarwal inadvertently consumed it, thinking it was water and spat it out due to its taste. However, reports indicate a lower possibility that the acid content reached his stomach and doctors are closely monitoring his health.

