ODI cricket to be restricted to just World Cups after 2027? MCC's shocking recommendation

The esteemed World Cricket Committee (WCC) of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has made a recommendation to significantly reduce men's One Day Internationals (ODIs) following the conclusion of the 2027 World Cup. The committee proposes the elimination of bilateral ODIs, with the exception of those scheduled within a year prior to each World Cup.

Chaired by former England captain Mike Gatting, the MCC's WCC comprises renowned figures in the sport including former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami, Heather Knight, Ramiz Raja, Justin Langer, Graeme Smith, Kumar Sangakkara, and Eoin Morgan. They gathered at Lord's before the second Ashes Test to assess the current state of international cricket.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the MCC highlighted concerns about the role of men's ODI cricket outside of the ICC World Cups. The committee proposed a significant reduction in men's ODIs after the 2027 ICC Men's World Cup.

MCC proposes the implementation of strategic funds to protect Test cricket

The recommendation aims to enhance the quality of ODI matches by limiting their frequency. It suggests the removal of bilateral ODIs with the aim of using this approach to create space in the international cricket calendar while addressing an existing need.

"The committee voiced particular concern for the survival of Test cricket in nations outside of India, Australia and England, with the associated impact brought about by a narrowing competition pool," mentioned the MCC release.

The MCC World Cricket committee has proposed strategic funds for Test cricket and the women’s game to drive transformative change for the global game.



In addition, the MCC panel has put forward the idea of implementing strategic funds to protect Test cricket and promote the growth of women's cricket. The committee stresses the growing disparity among nations, highlighting the current system's bias towards a minority of dominant teams. Without intervention, this could hinder the overall development and progress of the international game.

