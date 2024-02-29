"Mereko nahi farak padta": Hardik Pandya on social media noise

A lot of debates have been taking place ever since premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya made his return to Mumbai Indians (MI) for the IPL 2024. The franchise also named him as the skipper, replacing star India batter Rohit Sharma at the helm.

Rohit has been integral in MI's success over the years, leading the team to all five title victories. On the other hand, Pandya too has proved his credentials as a leader, guiding the Gujarat Titans to lift the title in only their debut season in IPL 2022.

However, ever since the development, fans have been voicing their opinions on social media about how Hardik will deliver after taking over the captaincy reins. Prepping for the cricketing extravaganza at the DY Patil T20 Cup, Hardik recently opened up on his personal life and how he tackles social media noise on a chat show with the UK07 rider.

Hardik Pandya shares his views about social media chatter

Hardik said, "One thing my fans don't know about me is that I don't go out. I am a homeboy. I have hardly been out in the last three to four years; the only occasions I have stepped out is when it has been unavoidable, something happened with my friends. I like to stay at home. There was this time when I did not step out of home for 50 days. I didn't even see the home lift. I have my home gym, home theatre. The things that I like are in my home."

The 30-year-old, who prefers maintaining a low profile, was recently questioned about a photo of him in a luxury car that gained popularity on social media. In response, he disclosed that the car was sent to him for a test-drive by someone.

"Main kabhi media mein comment karta nahi hu, toh maine kabhi kiya nahi, na mereko farak padta hai (I don't comment in media, I have never done it, it does not bother me)," Hardik said.

