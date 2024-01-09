MI Cape Town in SA20 2024: Strongest Playing XI, Squad, Captain, Coach, Fixtures and All you need to know

MI Cape Town (MICT) were the poorest-performing team in the inaugural season of the SA20 League.

MI Cape Town are a sure contender for the title in the second edition of the SA20 League.

MI Cape Town - Team Profile

League: SA20 League

Owners: Reliance Industries Limited

Captain: Kieron Pollard

Coach: Robin Peterson

Previous edition: 6th

MI Cape Town (MICT) were the poorest-performing team in the inaugural season of the SA20 League. They could only win three of their ten matches, attaining only 13 points. As a result, they ended in the sixth position at the bottom of the points table and were eliminated before the knockout phase.

MICT had a bunch of superstars who are among the most prominent names in the T20 Leagues. Still, their performance was mediocre. They just couldn’t win the games for some reason.

This time, Kieron Pollard will lead the side. Robin Peterson will be the coach of the MI Cape Town. MICT are a strong team, laced with superstars in every department, and will be raring to improve their mistakes from the last season and emerge better as a unit in the fresh season of the SA20 League.

Complete MI Cape Town Squad for SA20 2024

Kieron Pollard (c), Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Rashid Khan, Tom Banton, Rassie van der Dussen, Delano Potgieter, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, Jofra Archer, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Thomas Kaber, Connor Esterhuizen

Strongest MI Cape Town Playing XI for SA20 2024

Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Dewald Brevis

Rassie van der Dussen

Liam Livingstone*

Kieron Pollard (c)*

Delano Potgieter

George Linde

Sam Curran*

Duan Jansen

Kagiso Rabada

Olly Stone*

Strengths

MI Cape Town have depth in the batting department.

MICT have several T20 veterans in the XI.

MICT have among the best pace attacks in the competition, covering powerplay and middle overs well.

Their domestic core is top-notch.

The backups are decent.

Weaknesses

MI Cape Town will definitely miss Rashid Khan, who is out of the competition due to an injury.

The spin attack will largely rely on George Linde in Rashid’s absence.

The death-over bowling looks slightly bleak.

SA20 2024 Season Verdict for MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town have become weak due to Rashid Khan’s unavailability, for he provides much-needed balance and variety in the spin attack. However, they still have a formidable unit. They have the best local players in the batting and bowling departments.

The likes of Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard and Sam Curran bring a wealth of T20 experience. It was a massive surprise that they couldn’t reach the knockout stage last season. MICT were stronger in the inaugural edition.

However, MICT will contest hard and win more matches this season. They should reach the playoffs. MI Cape Town are a sure contender for the title in the second edition of the SA20 League.

FAQs

Who is the owner of the MI Cape Town Team?

Reliance Industries Limited is the owner of the MI Cape Town Team.

Who is playing in the MI Cape Town squad in SA20 2024?

The squad has big names like Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard, Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada. Apart from them, the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Duan Jansen will be among the players to watch out for this season.

Who is the coach of the MI Cape Town?

Robin Peterson is the coach of MI Cape Town.

Who is the captain of the MI Cape Town?

Kieron Pollard is the captain of the MI Cape Town.

Which IPL team is associated with MI Cape Town?

Mumbai Indians (MI) are associated with MI Cape Town.

