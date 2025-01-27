News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Mitchell Starc All Set To Break Pakistan Legend’s Unique Record During SL vs AUS Tests
News
Last updated: January 27, 2025

Mitchell Starc All Set To Break Pakistan Legend’s Unique Record During SL vs AUS Tests

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has already claimed 29 wickets in just five Tests in Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Starc All Set To Break Pakistan Legend’s Unique Record During SL vs AUS Tests

The Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia starts in two days, and Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc is close to breaking former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram’s unique record.

Starc Nearing a Historic Milestone

Mitchell Starc is close to a very rare feat in Test cricket. If he takes two wickets in the upcoming series in Galle starting Wednesday, he will surpass Pakistan’s Wasim Akram as the most successful visiting fast bowler in Test matches played in Sri Lanka.

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that Wasim Akram was a master of bowling in Asian conditions, using his skill to swing both the new and old ball effectively on pitches that are usually more favorable to spinners.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram picked up 30 wickets in eight Tests played in Sri Lanka from 1986 to 2000. He averaged 20.43 runs per wicket and took a wicket every 53.67 balls, which is about every nine overs.

On the other hand, Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc has already claimed 29 wickets in just five Tests in Sri Lanka. His numbers are even better, with an average of 17.48 runs per wicket and a strike rate of one wicket every 29.66 balls, or roughly every five overs.

Among bowlers with at least 25 Test wickets in Sri Lanka, no one, not even local hero and record-breaking spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, has been as quick to take wickets as Starc. The only player with a lower average than Starc is New Zealand’s Sir Richard Hadlee, who took 27 wickets at an average of 12.30.

ALSO READ:

Starc Reflects on Joining Elite Company

Speaking to cricket.com.au, Mitchell Starc said he felt proud to be in the same bracket as some of the greats such as Wasim Akram whom he feels was the greatest left-arm bowler ever. He said how exciting it was to spend time with Wasim and learn about bowling techniques like wrist position and swinging the ball. Starc added that matching or beating Wasim’s record would be a really special moment for him.

“It’s very humbling when you see some of those names. As a left-armer, once I started bowling properly and watching Wasim, he was arguably the greatest lefty of all time, ” Starc told cricket.com.au.

“So to be able to spend some time with him, and listen to him talk about bowling and his wrist (position) and swinging the ball has been really, really cool. If I manage to get one or two (wickets), or get equal with him or something like that, it would be pretty cool too,” he added.

The first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia starts on 29th January in Galle.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia Cricket
Mitchell Starc
SL vs AUS
Wasim Akram
WTC

Latest news

Related posts

Former CSK Star Backs Tilak Varma To Play All Formats for India Soon

He gave this statement as Tilak made an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls, which saw India win by two wickets while chasing 166. The win also gave India a 2-0 lead in the series.
January 27, 2025
Sagar Paul
Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India’s Main Hope Be Fit for Champions Trophy 2025?

Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad for the Champions Trophy and named for the third ODI against England on February 12 in Ahmedabad.
January 27, 2025
Sagar Paul
CSK Breathe a Sign of Relief as Key Pair Finds Form in Franchise Leagues Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

CSK Breathe a Sign of Relief as Key Pair Finds Form in Franchise Leagues Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

Both players were released by CSK before the IPL 2025 auction but were bought back by the franchise in the auction.
January 27, 2025
Sagar Paul
There has been no shortage of drama in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and a fresh one has emerged from the latest game.

Overseas Players Boycott BPL Game as Franchise Chaos Rocks Durbar Rajshahi

This was the first occurrence of a BPL team playing all Bangladeshi players in an XI.
January 26, 2025
Darpan Jain
Virat Kohli has been enduring an extended lean patch in Test cricket, which became more evident on the Australia tour.

Virat Kohli Tackles Weakness Head On: Rigorous Steps Taken With Sanjay Bangar To Regain Test Form

Kohli opted to practice with former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar at a facility developed by Bangar to overcome his issues.
January 26, 2025
Darpan Jain
CSK Recruits Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj Dazzle in Ranji Trophy With Match-Winning Spells Ahead of IPL 2025

CSK Recruits Dazzle in Ranji Trophy With Match-Winning Spells Ahead of IPL 2025

Both bowlers will be eager for more opportunities in the upcoming IPL season.
January 26, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy