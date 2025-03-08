Mohammad Amir Hits Out at 90s Pakistan Player Who Treated Him Shabbily as a Coach

He spoke about how he was pushed aside for the New Zealand tour in 2020.

Pakistani show Haarna Mana Hai has once again stirred drama in the national cricket camp. Apart from sharing his plan to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition, former fast bowler Mohammad Amir takes a dig at one of the 90s players. He spoke about how he was pushed aside for the New Zealand tour in 2020.

Amir said, “You’d remember the year Karachi Kings won the final. During the super-over match against Multan (Multan Sultans), I played well, luckily. The team (Pakistan) was supposed to go to New Zealand. COVID was going on too. 40 boys (players and crew) had to depart. But my name was not on the list. PSL (playoffs) was about to start and the team had to leave two weeks later. The team was announced before the playoffs because they thought if I or Malik (Shoaib Malik) performed, they would have to include us in the squad. One of the coaches on the staff was a 90s player. I bowled the super over and Karachi Kings reached the final too. A colleague was talking to this 90s player about him not taking me to New Zealand. The colleague also mentioned that I’m performing well. The player replied that I’m a part of their plan.”

Mohammad Amir retired from international cricket in 2024 after his first retirement in 2020. Before his first retirement, Amir was a part of the Karachi Kings setup for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which went on to the final in mid-November. Just four weeks later, the Shadab Khan-led team played three T20Is and two Tests in New Zealand. On the show, Amir dissed the ’90s player while expressing his hurt for not being selected for the squad. He also mentioned that he had been performing well in the 2020 edition of the T20 league. However, the numbers suggest otherwise.

The left-armer went wicketless in the final against Lahore Qalandars while leaking almost 40 runs in his quota of four overs. Playing 11 games in that edition, he picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.63. His average of 32.70 is the highest among the top 12 wicket-takers from the season. This makes it clear that he blamed his lack of consistency on the coach.

The pacer last played a T20I against Ireland in 2024. He picked up the wickets of Paul Stirling and George Dockrell while giving away just 11 runs in his four overs.

