Reports: Senior Indian pacer might be ruled out of the England series

The Indian team is currently plagued with injuries and unavailability, with most of their first-choice players absent from the ongoing Test series against England. Virat Kohli already withdrew his name from the first two Tests, and Rajat Patidar was named his replacement for these matches.

India didn’t have a great start to the series, with England handing them a shocking defeat. To make matters worse, two Indian players also sustained injuries and will miss the next game.

Ravindra Jadeja pulled his hamstring and was seen holding it after getting dismissed via a run-out. The latest reports suggest that Jadeja’s injury is severe, and he might miss the third game as well, scheduled in Rajkot.

KL Rahul will also miss the second encounter due to pain in his right quadriceps, where he underwent surgery in 2022. The injury is not serious, but his absence in the second game is a massive blow for India, who are already trailing in the series and dire need of a win.

Mohammed Shami might miss the whole England series

As if the unavailability list was not long enough, Mohammed Shami is also expected to miss the remaining matches. Shami was not part of the squad for the first two Tests due to an ankle injury, and the latest reports are not promising.

According to Cricbuzz, Shami is currently in London for his treatment, where he is taking injections as part of his treatment. However, there is no report about the date of his surgery to repair the ankle injury that has troubled him for so long now.

Cricbuzz reported that it is almost certain Shami will miss the England series due to this injury, and there is a question about his availability in the Indian Premier League 2024, which is expected to begin right after the five-match Test series against England. It is a massive blow for India since Shami was going through his best phase as a bowler before this injury.

Mohammed Shami starred for India in the World Cup and was expected to be a crucial member of the Test side. The Indian pace unit is thin on experience and quality due to his unavailability.

