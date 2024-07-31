MS Dhoni picks his current favourite bowler

He has been one of the most crucial cogs in the Indian setup in recent years.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni recently named his current favourite bowler in international cricket, earlier today while doing a promotional event.

When quizzed to name who ranks at the top of his favourite bowler's list, MS named talismanic India pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Undoubtedly, Bumrah takes the apex spot as he is a once-in-a-generation talent and has been one of the most crucial cogs in the Indian setup in recent years.

Mahi in a Recent Event Said Jasprit Bumrah is his Current Favourite Fast Bowler ! 🇮🇳😍#MSDhoni #JaspritBumrah #TeamIndia

🎥 via @junaid_csk_7 pic.twitter.com/8lRNotBlpv — TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni (@imDhoni_fc) July 31, 2024

From making crucial breakthroughs in crunch situations to putting pressure and changing the tide of the game, Bumrah's versatility and consistency make him one of the best bowlers in the business.

During India's T20 World Cup 2024 win last month, Bumrah played a crucial role in spearheading the bowling attack, especially on the tricky pitches in the USA where most of the workload relied on the bowlers.

The 30-year-old put up a stellar display, finishing as the third-highest wicket-taker with a tally of 15 scalps at an outstanding economy of 4.17 and an average of 8.26.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently rested by the Indian management

Following his heroics in the mega-event, the India management decided to manage his workload and rest him for the ongoing India tour of Sri Lanka where the Men in Blue are playing three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Bumrah will next return doing the home series against Bangladesh in the aftermath of the Sri Lanka tour where the Men in Blue and the Bangla Tigers will lock horns for two Tests and three T20Is.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, who has retired from international cricket continues to remain active in the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ: IPL teams pondering action against Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga and the like: Reports

However, with the legendary India captain in the twilight of his career, it will be interesting to see if the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise will decide to retain him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube