Nandre Burger replaces experienced bowler in South Africa's starting XI for second Test against West Indies

In a recent development coming in, Proteas speedster Nandre Burger has replaced an experienced bowler in the South Africa playing XI for the second Test against West Indies.

Burger will come in place of Lungi Ngidi as the visitors eye for a win following a draw in the opening Test.

Nandre Burger earned his international debut across all three formats within just 12 days in December 2023. He began with a T20I, followed by an ODI, and then a Test match, all against India and ended up enjoying a remarkable summer.

Burger's addition will renew South Africa's hopes as they might feel missing out on a win in the first match, after establishing a challenging target for the West Indies but rain intervened and allowed the hosts to secure a draw.

On the other hand, for the Windies to achieve victory, they will need to perform better than in their previous game.

🪙 TOSS | #SAvWI 🇿🇦🏝️



South Africa won the toss and will bat first.🏏



The 2nd and final test is about to get underway! 👊



Piedt and Burger ⬅️

Ngidi and Rickelton ➡️



Here is our Starting XI #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/O20xe4T7X5 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 15, 2024

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test recap

Speaking about the first Test, the Proteas were bowled out for 357 after batting first with Tony de Zorzi and skipper Temba Bavuma scoring half-centuries.

In the second innings, several West Indies batters made promising starts, but none managed to reach a half-century as the South African bowlers dismissed them for 233. Keshav Maharaj was the standout performer with four wickets from 40 overs, giving away only 76 runs.

South Africa responded with urgency in their second innings, declaring at 173/3 after just 29 overs. Tristan Stubbs led the charge with an impressive 68 off 50 balls. The West Indies were set a target of 298 runs to chase within 72 overs.

Alick Athanaze delivered a superb innings, scoring 92, while the home team reached 201/5 in 56.2 overs before rain interruptions ended what could have been an exciting conclusion to the match.

Now, with the score still evenly poised, both teams will look to come hard at each other in the second Test and seal the series.

