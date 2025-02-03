Nathan Lyon Reveals Why Australia Aren’t a Great Team Yet

Australia managed to regain the Border Gavaskar Trophy after a gap of 10 years as they beat India 3-1 in the Test series.

Legendary Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon doesn’t believe that Australia have already become a great Test team despite their incredible achievements over the summer of cricket.

Australia finally managed to regain the Border Gavaskar Trophy after a gap of 10 years as they beat India 3-1 in the Test series. They also managed to script their biggest win in Asia when they beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs at Galle.

Nathan Lyon on importance of being ruthless

Nathan Lyon shed light on the importance of being ruthless and how the Australian team needs to ensure that they don’t let the opposition get a sniff when they tighten their screws on them. Lyon believes being at the top of their game for longer periods would go a long way for them in becoming a great Test team.

“We want to become a great Australian team. We’re on that journey, we’re not there yet. That’s our end goal. Part of that journey is making sure that when we close the window, we nail it shut. It’s all about being ruthless and doing our best thing for long periods of time,” Nathan Lyon was quoted as saying by ICC ahead of the second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka at Galle.

Nathan Lyon on how Australia will become a great team

Nathan Lyon claimed that the Australian team that he is a part of hasn’t won a series in India. He also mentioned the fact that on the last two occasions that Australia traveled to England, they only managed to retain the Ashes and not win the series. He expressed:

“Well, there’s a few things, we haven’t won in India, We’ve retained the last two Ashes (via drawn series), away. So, there’s a few things that for me, this is only me and my thoughts as well. But, we’ve got some great players within that change room.”

The second Test between Australia and Sri Lanka will be played at Galle from February 10.

