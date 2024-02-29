"I want to time the ball like Rohit Sharma:" Pakistan's rising T20 star loves watching the Indian batting stalwart

He even snubbed batting superstar Virat Kohli in order to pick his favourite.

Young Pakistan batter Khawaja Nafay, who has impressed in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL9), has snubbed batting superstar Virat Kohli to pick current India skipper Rohit Sharma as his favourite batter along with former Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Nafay, who was discovered from social media, came under the spotlight once again after he played a blinder of a knock to score 60 runs off just 31 balls and helped Quetta Gladiators secure a thrilling win against Lahore Qalandars last week.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Crickwick channel, Nafay said that Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is his favourite batter. He said, "I like the way he (Rohit) hits six with soft hands, makes it effortless and times it impeccably."

Rohit is the most-capped player in T20I history. In 151 T20Is for the Men in Blue, the Indian skipper has scored 3974 runs, which is the second most by any cricketer. The right-handed batter also holds the world record for hitting most sixes and centuries in T20Is.

Who is Khawaja Nafay?

Khawaja Nafay has not yet participated in any first-class matches but gained recognition for his explosive batting skills through viral videos on Facebook. These videos showcased his performances in corporate league cricket and at Karachi Gymkhana.

With a substantial following of 56,000 on Facebook, Nafay's videos were widely shared, leading to a surprise selection by the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2023). This instance highlights the power of social media in discovering promising talents.

Despite a modest performance in the BPL, where he scored only 13 runs in three matches, Nafay's potential, as seen in his viral videos, prompted the Quetta Gladiators to select him in the PSL 2024 draft.

