Kolkata Police raises security concern to CAB; uncertainty looms over PAK vs ENG clash at Eden Gardens

The possibility of rescheduling the game remains uncertain until the revised World Cup schedule is released next week.

The Kolkata Police has notified the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) that they may not be able to provide sufficient security for the World Cup fixture between Pakistan and England at Eden Gardens, scheduled on November 12. This situation arises because the date coincides with the Diwali festival.

Upon receiving this information a few days ago, the CAB officials promptly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the International Cricket Council (ICC). However, the possibility of rescheduling the game remains uncertain until the revised World Cup schedule is released next week.

Last week, BCCI secretary Jay Shah addressed the media in New Delhi, stating that the tournament's schedule will be revised in response to requests from "several full member countries" to change two or three dates.

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match, originally planned for October 15 in Ahmedabad, will also be moved up by a day to accommodate the Navratri festival. BCCI sources have indicated that the revised schedule may involve changes to four to six games.

ICC representatives 'happy' after inspection of Eden Gardens

Meanwhile, a joint team of 21 representatives from the ICC and BCCI conducted an inspection of the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday. The stadium is set to host a semifinal along with some high-profile league games.

“The ICC were happy with the work progress. They visited every corner of the stadium and expressed happiness with the renovation work. They were also happy with the work being done at the new player’s dressing room, hospitality box, corporate box, and the already completed Press Box and Media Centre,” CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters in Kolkata.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins doubtful for India series before World Cup

Kolkata will witness its first match of the tournament on October 28, featuring Qualifier 1 against Bangladesh, followed by Pakistan vs Bangladesh on October 31 and India vs South Africa on November 5.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.