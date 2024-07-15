Pakistan players to receive reduced Central Contracts after T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup horrors

The Men in Green, over the last year, have been in shambolic form.

In a recent development, it is now been known that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have decided to reduce the tenure of Central Contracts handed out to its players.

It was now been for a term of one year, as opposed to the three-year method used earlier.

However, in a positive news for the Pakistan cricketers, the PCB however decided against having a pay-cut.

The new reform was laid down by PCB chairman Moshin Naqvi in a meeting at Lahore, among other key decisions. It was also attended by red-ball coach Jason Gillespie, white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, selectors Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq alongside assistant coach Azhar Mahmood.

A board official confirmed the same to Times of India, stating,

"The selectors have recommended no change in the financial part of the central contracts which would now be revised into 12-month contracts with players fitness, behaviour and form all to be assessed every 12 months."

Pakistan have looked in shambolic form over the past year

The Men in Green, over the last year, have been in shambolic form. During last year's ODI World Cup in India, the Babar Azam-led side failed to make it to the knockout stages and faced elimination after the end of the round-robin stage.

Earlier to the ODI World Cup, they suffered humiliation in the Asia Cup while they succumbed to a 0-3 whitewash in the Tests in Australia following the mega-event in India.

Last month too, during the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan continued their poor form and once again failed to clear the group stages.

They suffered a shock loss against co-hosts USA, followed by a loss against arch-rivals India which confirmed their exit from the tournament.

Keeping results aside, the side has also suffered from several internal turmoils, wholesome staff changes and captaincy switches.

