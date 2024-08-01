CSK and Mumbai Indians stars ruled out for SL vs IND ODI series

Both players were in the reckoning to be in the Playing XI for the first ODI.

In a recent development coming in, two marquee stars are set to miss the upcoming three-match SL vs IND ODI series, slated to start tomorrow (August 2).

Talented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madushanka will be unavailable for Sri Lanka in the white-ball series.

Pathirana picked up a shoulder complaint after suffering an injury during the last game of the T20I leg while Madushanka injured a hamstring.

The Islanders will head into the ODI leg with an extremely depleted bowling lineup with four of their frontline pacers out on the sidelines.

Apart from Pathirana and Madushanka, the other fast bowlers are Dushmantha Chameera, who is out with illness, and Nuwan Thushara, who fractured his thumb. Both these players had missed the T20Is as well.

Sri Lanka names uncapped pacer as replacement, another announcement in the pipeline

Sri Lanka has added uncapped right-arm fast bowler Mohamed Shiraz to their squad, as confirmed by team manager Mahinda Halangoda to ESPNcricinfo.

Halangoda also mentioned that another seamer would be named later on Thursday (August 1). Binura Fernando, despite being part of the team, will not be available for selection as he is still recovering from a recent illness and hasn't played an ODI since mid-2021.

"Matheesha has jarred his shoulder, and because it is the same issue that he had during the World Cup last year, they have chosen not to risk it," Halangoda said.

With Sri Lanka already losing the T20I leg embarrassingly after a 3-0 clean sweep by India, the injuries worsen the hosts' conditions further.

Sri Lanka has lost the last 10 fixtures against India across formats.

Both Pathirana and Madushanka were in the reckoning to be in the Playing XI for the first ODI against India.

