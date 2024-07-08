PCB Chairman gives major update on Babar Azam's future as Pakistan skipper

The Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has provided a major update concerning Babar Azam's position as captain of the team. The top-order batter is facing severe criticism following the Green Army's disappointing T20 World Cup 2024 performance in the USA and West Indies. The Men in Green lost their group stage matches against the home team, the United States, in the thrilling super over, while they failed to chase down a modest 119 against arch-rivals and eventual champions, India, in their first two group stage matches. Therefore, they failed to advance to the Super 8 round of the tournament under Babar's leadership.

It clearly seems that besides contributing to his poor batting, the 29-year-old Babar also led Pakistan terribly as captain, and advice has been given regarding replacing him in the white-ball cricket team from several former crickerters and pundits. The PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, stated that the board is still deciding how long Babar Azam will remain as captain of the Pakistan cricket team.

Also Read: Curator admits to pitch goof up in the semi-final game of the T20 World Cup

I'm only speaking to those former cricketers who are interested in the betterment of Pakistan cricket: Mohsin Naqvi

Naqvi revealed that he will talk with former cricket players and white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten before settling on Babar Azam's future. In order to improve Pakistani cricket, he avoided disclosing the names of the players he had been consulting with.

Naqvi believes that taking action when furious is not a good idea, as hasty decisions usually end up firing back. The cricket administrator says that a player's eligibility for the Pakistan national team will be determined by their performance in local cricket. The Lahore-born chairman is also reportedly scrutinising "grouping and politics" inside the team.

In addition to this, the PCB chairman was likewise dissatisfied with the selection committee's process for making decisions. The 45-year-old mentioned that he had conversations with assistant coach Azhar Mahmood and head coach Kirsten about the Pakistani team's performance at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Telegram Group Join Now

"There is, however, no decision taken so far related to Babar Azam. I'm only speaking to those former cricketers who are interested in the betterment of Pakistan cricket," Mohsin Naqvi said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.