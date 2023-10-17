PCB formally launches complaint to ICC for inappropriate crowd behaviour during IND v PAK match

Additionally, the PCB raised concerns regarding the delay in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a clear visa policy for Pakistani fans attending the tournament.

At the toss, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam also encountered boos from the Ahmedabad crowd. Following Pakistan's loss, it ignited a broader discussion on the conduct of the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match held in Ahmedabad not only witnessed a batting collapse by Pakistan but also showcased India's all-round brilliance, leading them to a comfortable victory.

In an official statement released on their verified platform, the PCB announced that they have formally protested to the ICC about the delay in issuing visas for Pakistani journalists and the lack of a defined visa policy for fans attending the ongoing tournament.

PCB issued a statement on X

Furthermore, the PCB has also raised a complaint regarding the inappropriate behavior of the Ahmedabad crowd towards the Pakistani players during the match.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," read the statement.

Pakistan's next match is scheduled against Australia in Bengaluru on October 20.

