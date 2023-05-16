"ICC should tell us how these figures were arrived at" - PCB chief demands clarity on the new revenue model

Pakistan is expected to earn 5.75% of the ICC's projected earnings while India is slated to receive 38.5% of the revenue

The proposed new revenue distribution model for international cricket has left the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) dissatisfied, even though it acknowledges that India, being the financial powerhouse of the sport, should receive the largest share. Chairman Najam Sethi expressed this sentiment to Reuters.

The International Cricket Council (ICC), the apex governing body of the sport has put forth a revenue-sharing model for the 2024-27 cycle, which will be voted on during the upcoming board meeting in June.

According to figures reported by Cricinfo, it indicates that India is slated to receive 38.5% of the revenue, with England and Australia receiving 6.89% and 6.25% respectively. Pakistan is expected to earn 5.75% of the ICC's projected earnings primarily through the sale of its media rights.

Among the ICC's 12 full members, a total of 88.81% would be collectively distributed, while the remaining percentage would be allocated to the organization's 96 associate members.

“We are insisting that the ICC should tell us how these figures were arrived at. We are not happy with the situation as it stands.” PCB chairman Najam Sethi told Reuters from London.

The rise of franchise-based leagues has been pivotal in the projected new reforms

Sethi stated that the PCB had already made a request to the ICC for clarification regarding the methodology used by the finance and commercial affairs committee. Notably, the committee is led by Jay Shah, the secretary of the Indian cricket board, in determining the allocation of shares.

Although all nations will receive a larger share of the revenue, Sethi mentioned that at least two other test-playing nations expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed model and had requested further information. The ICC, which took into account factors such as the performance of a country's men's and women's teams and their contribution to the ICC's commercial revenue, was not immediately available for comment.

ALSO READ: 'It's about the form of the player,' Brian Lara opens up on Umran Malik's exclusion

The suggested revenue distribution has become a significant topic of discussion in international cricket, especially due to the evolving landscape influenced by the rise of franchise-based leagues, primarily driven by India.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.