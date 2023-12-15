"He doesn't deserve it': Ponting's explosive verdict on WC-winning hero's Test spot

Despite being a pivotal member of the victorious 2023 ODI World Cup squad, the 35-year-old did not secure a spot in the Test series against Pakistan.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has recently expressed that a premier all-rounder is not justified in being part of Australia's Test cricket lineup. Despite being a pivotal member of the victorious 2023 ODI World Cup squad, the 35-year-old did not secure a spot in the Test series against Pakistan.

Glenn Maxwell played a crucial role in Australia's triumph in the ODI World Cup, securing their sixth title by defeating India in the final. However, his notable contributions in the subcontinent did not translate to a spot in the three-match Test series against Pakistan on home soil. Maxwell's last appearance in a Test for Australia dates back to 2017.

In an interview with 7news.com.au, Ponting argued that Maxwell's exclusion from the Test team is warranted due to his limited success in scoring first-class runs. Maxwell has participated in only seven Test matches for Australia, accumulating 339 runs at an average of 26.08 with a highest score of 104.

“No one deserves a chance unless you’ve got a truckload of first-class runs behind you. I’m a no, he doesn’t deserve it. But if he gets a chance to go back and make some first-class runs then he can force his way back in,” Ponting said.

Glenn Maxwell remains optimistic about his Test career

Despite Ponting's verdict, Maxwell remains optimistic about his Test career. During a previous interview with SEN radio, he acknowledged the stiff competition for spots in the Australian Test side, emphasizing their status as World Test champions.

ALSO READ: "He is a chess player": AB de Villiers on how India star made the Proteas his 'bunny'

“I'm quite understanding of the circumstances of the current side. They're playing some really good cricket, they’re World Test champions. There are not a lot of spots up for grabs as far as Tests at home. But I know that when it does come to a sub-continent tour I can be a real viable option to hopefully fill a role in that side. So, I'll keep trying to plug away and hopefully get an opportunity at that stage,” said Maxwell.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.