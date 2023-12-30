WATCH: Pooja Vastrakar gives a stunning send-off to Alyssa Healy after cleaning her up in 2nd ODI

Pooja Vastrakar gave a send-off to Alyssa Healy, pointing towards the pavilion and asking her to go back after cleaning her up with a beautiful delivery in what was the tenth delivery of the over.

Pooja Vastrakar gave a send-off to Alyssa Healy, pointing towards the pavilion and asking her to go back after cleaning her up with a beautiful delivery in what was the tenth delivery of the over. It was an aggressive celebration from Vastrakar, depicting the intensity of the game. Vastrakar didn’t hold herself back after drawing the first blood.

After winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first in the second ODI held in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is a do-or-die game for India, who lost the first match of the series. However, the Women in Blue were sloppy in the field, as they mostly are, and dropped Phoebe Litchfield on what was just the second delivery of the game.

Further, India didn’t take a review on the first ball of the sixth over off Alyssa Healy. It was a length delivery that came in sharply and hit on the pads. The Indian team appealed, but the umpire didn’t raise the finger, adjudging the batter not out.

The team thought of reviewing but didn’t challenge the call. The replays showed three reds and another chance was botched up. Finally, India got its first breakthrough in the last over of the powerplay.

Pooja Vastrakar gives an epic send-off to Alyssa Healy

Pooja Vastrakar returned for her fifth over of the first spell and dismissed Alyssa Healy right away on the first delivery. She bowled a pacy full-length delivery with ample pace, and the ball jagged in sharply, as there is always some help for the pacers early on in the Wankhede Stadium. Alyssa Healy went for a flashy flick but played the wrong line.

The ball crashed the stumps. Pooja Vastrakar was pumped up and roared in celebration. Then she pointed towards the dressing room with her hand, asking Healy to leave with an aggressive face.

It was an epic celebration, and Vastrakar didn’t miss the moment. It was a beautiful delivery from her. India needed this breakthrough since Healy can be very dangerous after settling in.

Vastrakar drew the first blood. Vastrakar has been brilliant with the ball, providing timely breakthroughs. India need to win this game to level the series and stay alive.

