"This approach ensured..." - Prasidh Krishna on pairing with Jasprit Bumrah during recovery at NCA

Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has made a noteworthy comeback to the national team following his recuperation from a stress fracture. His resurgence was evident during the three-match T20I series against Ireland, where he clinched four wickets across two matches.

In reference to his exceptional performance, Krishna underscored the invaluable support rendered by his teammate Jasprit Bumrah during their shared period of rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

When discussing his camaraderie with Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna shared with JioCinema, "Working closely with Bumrah during our recovery at the NCA has definitely been enriching. His method of executing under pressure and his ability to keep things straightforward numerous occasions is inspiring. We've learned a lot from each other, and our partnership is already yielding results."

Prasidh Krishna on pairing with Jasprit Bumrah during recovery at NCA

The 27-year-old further highlighted the pivotal aspects he concentrated on throughout his rehabilitation at the NCA. Krishna further added, "Our sessions at the NCA were thoroughly productive. The clarity we maintained and the regular assessment of our physical and mental fitness helped us in achieving our rehabilitation goals. We initially concentrated on promoting overall well-being before transitioning into bowling practice. This approach ensured a steady recovery and helped in preparing us for match conditions."

Playing a pivotal role, Krishna significantly contributed to India's triumphant 2-0 series win over Ireland and established his readiness for competitive cricket. His successful recovery and unwavering consistency have also earned him a coveted spot in India’s 17-member squad for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023.

The Asia Cup stands as a prominent cricketing spectacle in Asia, attracting top-tier teams from across the continent. India is poised to commence their campaign in the tournament with a faceoff against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2nd.

