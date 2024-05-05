PSL plans to dash into IPL calendar ahead of Champions Trophy

PSL 2025 is likely to clash with IPL 2025 due to which the PCB is contemplating the necessary steps to attract big international players.

The 10th season of Pakistan Super League is set to clash with Indian Premier League 2025 season. The next year's Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan during the February-March window due to which PSL 2025 is scheduled to be held in April-May window.

But IPL is already scheduled to be held during the similar window, which means that there will be a direct tussle between the IPL and the PSL.Thus, the availability of big international players is likely to be the issue for PCB.

The PCB said in a press release that the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be hosted by Pakistan in February, meant the PSL 10 would be shfted to a new window which may range from April 7 to May 20. The proposals were discussed at a meeting between the board and six franchises on Saturday, which served as a preliminary session ahead of the formal PSL governing council meeting scheduled for the end of May.

Extra salary cap for players in PSL 2025?

According to the Geo News, a source said that there will be 6-12 players who will be guaranteed participants in the league.

The source specified that marquee players will not be directly signed; rather, they will be included in the player draft under the platinum category, ensuring their availability and selection. "There can be minimum 6 marquee players, they can be 12 and 18 too, but 18 would be too challenging," the source told Geo News.

These players will be offered a salary cap ranging from US$ 350,000 to US$ 400,000, approximately twice the amount earned by a typical platinum player in the PSL.

The PCB is also contemplating hosting the playoffs of PSL season 10 at a venue overseas. This strategic move is expected to offer numerous benefits to the PSL, particularly given England's high reputation as a cricketing superpower and the presence of the tournament's primary broadcaster in the country.

By selecting neutral venues in England, which is home to a sizable diaspora of cricket enthusiasts, including those from India and Pakistan, the aim is to broaden the tournament's viewership and increase its global reach.

Also read: 'Most overrated player in IPL' - Parthiv Patel hurls big words on RCB's star player

Telegram Group Join Now

The latest season of PSL completed just a few days before the start of IPL 2024. Islamabad United won the title by defeating Multan Sultans by 2 wickets in a thrilling final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.