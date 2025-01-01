News
Veteran All-rounder's Marcus Stoinis Fifty Trumps Rising Pace Sensation's Xavier Bartlett Four-wicket Haul
News
January 1, 2025 - 6:30 pm

Punjab Kings Duo Go Head to Head in Big Bash League: Veteran All-rounder’s Fifty Trumps Rising Pace Sensation’s Four-wicket Haul

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Veteran All-rounder's Marcus Stoinis Fifty Trumps Rising Pace Sensation's Xavier Bartlett Four-wicket Haul

Punjab Kings duo Marcus Stoinis, representing the Melbourne Stars, and Xavier Bartlett, playing for the Brisbane Heat, clashed in the Big Bash League, with Stoinis’ fifty overshadowing Bartlett’s four-wicket haul.

Marcus Stoinis was purchased by the Punjab Kings for INR 11 crore, while Xavier Bartlett was acquired for INR 80 lakh during the IPL 2025 auction.

Also Read: Not Virat Kohli, India Could Push Another Player at No.4 for SCG Test

Stoinis Stars with the Bat in Crucial Chase

In the match between the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars, Marcus Stoinis played a crucial knock for the Stars after they were in deep trouble at 14/3 while chasing a target of 150.

Coming in under pressure, Stoinis anchored the innings brilliantly, scoring 62 off 48 balls, including 10 fours, at a strike rate of 129.17.

He shared a match-winning partnership of 132 runs with Dan Lawrence, which steadied the innings and put the Stars in a commanding position.

Stoinis’ composure and ability to find boundaries consistently were instrumental in helping Melbourne Stars successfully chase the target.

Bartlett’s Bowling Masterclass Falls Short

On the other hand, Xavier Bartlett delivered a stellar performance with the ball for Brisbane Heat, showcasing why Punjab Kings secured him for INR 80 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction.

Bartlett bowled a brilliant spell, finishing with figures of 4-10 in his four overs at an economy rate of just 2.50.

He struck twice in the powerplay to rattle the Stars’ top order, and later dismissed the dangerous Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell.

However, by the time he got those crucial wickets, Melbourne Stars were already cruising toward victory, leaving Bartlett’s remarkable effort in vain.

Melbourne Stars Defeat Brisbane Heat to End Losing Streak

The Melbourne Stars made the most of favorable conditions, with Mark Steketee’s early strikes leaving Brisbane Heat struggling.

Also Read: REVEALED! Rohit Sharma’s Usage of Jasprit Bumrah in BGT 2024 Among the Worst in Test History

Max Bryant’s unbeaten 77 off 48 balls lifted the Heat to 149/7, with Steketee shining for the Stars with figures of 2/42.

Chasing the target, the Stars recovered from a poor start through a 132-run partnership between Marcus Stoinis (62) and Daniel Lawrence (64*).

Their efforts secured a 5-wicket victory, ending the Stars’ 8-game losing streak despite Xavier Bartlett’s impressive 4/10.

