Quinton de Kock reacts to dog videos on social during South Africa's collapse vs Australia

The second semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup saw Australia and South Africa lock horns in a high-octane encounter. Batting first, the Proteas batting firepower failed to deliver, succumbing early to the Aussie pacers at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa were reduced 24/4 in the 12th over of the contest after winning the toss in overcast conditions in the afternoon.

The Proteas encountered a challenging start when they lost their captain Temba Bavuma for a duck in the opening over. Mitchell Starc capitalized on the favorable conditions and skillfully delivered a ball that angled across the right-hander, prompting an outside edge easily caught by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis.

A major setback followed with the disappointing performance of Quinton de Kock as the left-handed batter struggled to find his rhythm. With only 3 runs off 13 balls, de Kock attempted to break free but ended up lofting one against Josh Hazlewood. Pat Cummins took a remarkable catch in the deep at long-off and secured a crucial wicket.

Hazlewood sets QDK up brilliantly

it was the 8th time in international cricket that Josh Hazlewood got the wicket of Quinton de Kock, who threw his wicket away after growing frustrated at the mounting dot balls. Hazlewood set the left-hander up wonderfully well, not giving the batter any room or length to free his arms.

Interestingly, after his dismissal, de Kock sought solace in watching dog videos on social media, reflecting on the challenging situation while South Africa grappled in the middle.

Notably, South Africa has never progressed beyond the semi-final stages of the World Cup. Early indications in the Aussie chase suggest that the Proteas might face an extended wait before reaching the summit clash.

😂😂😂 — Quinton De Kock (@QuinnyDeKock69) November 16, 2023

