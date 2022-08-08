Watch: Radha Yadav pulls off one of the greatest run outs ever in the CWG Final

Showcasing excellence in the field, Radha Yadav helped dismissed a well set Meg Lanning in the CWG 2022 final.

Indian left-arm spinner Radha Yadav was involved in an eye-catching run-out in the final of the women's Commonwealth Games 2022 T20I event on Sunday (August 7) in Edgbaston. Yadav effected a memorable run-out off her own bowling to get rid of Australia captain and experienced batter Meg Lanning.

Bowling from the around-the-wicket angle to Aussie opener Beth Mooney, the Indian spinner got her to play a drive straight towards Lanning. In the nick of time, Yadav came around the ball, picked it up on her haunches and made a superb aim for the stumps between her legs.

The ball went on to hit the stumps at the bowling end where Lanning was found short of her ground after an eager attempt to get to the other end. Radha Yadav perhaps didn't realise the quality of her fielding effort and only made a general appeal to the standing umpire for the run-out.

It is only when the replays confirmed the Lanning dismissal did the bowler kicked off her celebrations alongside the rest of her Indian teammates.

Radha Yadav's special fielding act gets Meg Lanning run-out

The run-out was seen at the beginning of the second half of the Australian first-innings batting effort. It was Radha Yadav's second over for the afternoon and she floated one wide outside the off-stump to Mooney, who punched the ball to the bowler's right in hope to sneak the ball past her.

But to her surprise, Yadav quickly got around the ball and made a clean pick-up and made a perfect throw at the stumps between her legs while Lanning made a desperate dive to recover her ground. The Indian team appealed for the run-out, before the umpire sent the matter upstairs for verification.



Replays later confirmed what a great piece of run-out Yadav had pulled off as she found Lanning just short of her ground to provide her team an important breakthrough.

Lanning was batting on 36 off 26 balls at the time and her dismissal gave India a footing in the game when she and Mooney threatened to take the game away.