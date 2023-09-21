'We are backing him' - Rahul Dravid banking on out of form player to deliver

As India prepares for the World Cup 2023, they will face Australia in the three-match ODI series in what will be their last assignment before the event.

However, there are still some concerns for India, especially the form of one of their batters in the World Cup squad.

Suryakumar Yadav’s returns in the ODIs have been contrasting with his T20I numbers so far in international cricket. Despite having immense talent, he has shockingly been a complete flop in the 50-over format. Suryakumar has 537 runs at a mediocre average of 24.40 in 25 ODI innings.

Despite working so hard with the coaches, Suryakumar hasn’t been able to make an impact. While there is no doubt about his talent, his performance is missing, which is a massive concern for the team. However, despite churning below-par returns consistently, the team management has persisted with him and backed him to bounce back strongly.

Suryakumar Yadav has been selected ahead of Sanju Samson, who has scored runs consistently every time he has batted in this format. Sanju’s exclusion is unfair if the performances are looked upon. However, ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia, the head coach confirmed that Suryakumar will play the first two matches.

Rahul Dravid defends Suryakumar Yadav’s inclusion

The head coach, Rahul Dravid, and the captain, Rohit Sharma, have shown constant trust in Suryakumar Yadav. They feel Suryakumar is a match-winner, and his ability to change the games with the willow is the main reason for his inclusion. Now, ahead of the Australia series, Dravid has again talked about Suryakumar and backed him to come good.

“I don't think he firstly needs to worry about the 27th (3rd ODI). I mean, that's not the thing. We've picked our team for the World Cup, and Surya is in it,” exclaimed Dravid ahead of the Australia series. “We made that decision to do that, and we completely back him. We back him because he's got a certain quality and an ability that we have seen. Yes, I know we've seen it at the moment in T20 cricket, but we know the kind of impact a player like him can make batting at six.”

Rahul Dravid also confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav will be a certain starter in the first two ODIs against Australia.

“There's been total clarity on the fact that we're completely behind him, and we know that. Hopefully, he'll be able to turn it around in these three games. Again, he is someone who will get these three games, and at least the first couple certainly, to be able to again develop and keep growing on his journey as a one-day cricketer.”

