'Could do what Rohit Sharma did in 2019' - Suresh Raina backs this Indian star for the World Cup

Rohit Sharma had an unbelievable run in the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales, as he wrote a new definition of consistency in the tournament. He amassed 648 runs at a marvellous batting average of 81 and a strike rate of 98.33, including as many as five centuries with the willow. He ended up as the leading run-scorer and made a record of hitting the most number of hundreds in a single edition.

It was a tremendous batting show by ‘The Hitman’ and received praise from experts all around the globe. What Rohit achieved in the tournament was unimaginable and arduous to recreate for any batter. There have been several supreme batting performances in the event, but none have been as good as Rohit.

He has created a new benchmark for the batters. As the World Cup 2023 approaches, the predictions from experts and fans are coming in numbers daily. The former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also predicted this event in India along the same lines.

According to Raina, Shubman Gill will be India’s most necessary batter in the World Cup 2023. He added that Gill could replicate Rohit Sharma’s 2019 heroics with the willow in the tournament. Raina has put a massive trust in the prodigy.

Suresh Raina backs Shubman Gill to recreate Rohit Sharma’s heroics

In a show named ‘Home of the Blues: India Heroes’ on Jio Cinema, Suresh Raina talked about a range of things ahead of the three-match ODI series and the World Cup 2023. Raina made several predictions while sharing his views on different Indian players. In the same show, Suresh Raina went on to exclaim Gill will be the most important Indian player in the global tournament.

“He'll be one of the most important players at the World Cup,” exclaimed Raina. “I know that he wants to be a superstar and wants to be the next Virat Kohli and is in that aura already, and after this World Cup, we will be talking about him more often.”

Suresh Raina also expects Shubman Gill to recreate Rohit Sharma’s tremendous run in the 2019 World Cup.

“His mindset will not stop here. What Rohit Sharma did in the 2019 World Cup, Gill could do the same for India this year. He'll get 50 overs to bat, so it's a takeoff point for his batting. I think he's a born leader, and he shows that in his game.”

