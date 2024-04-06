"Got hate because of him": Ramiz Raja lashes out after Pakistan pacer reverses retirement

The former cricketer's comments took a personal turn while discussing the pacer's past transgressions.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja has hit back strongly following the retirement reversal of a pacer for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. His remarks have now stirred controversy about the speedster, who was previously involved in an infamous spot-fixing scandal.

Speaking on a TV channel in Pakistan, Ramiz Raja didn't mince words when discussing the cricketer's past transgressions.

He stated, "I have very simple views on Mohammad Amir. Even though it's not my duty to better the moral standards of cricket, the society and fans need to understand that I had experienced it when he did the fixing, I was on my commentary duties at Lord's. I know how much hate I got at that time because people thought I was identifying with the fixers."

However, Raja's comments took a personal turn as he said, "In cricket, if a cricketer is tainted anywhere in the globe, he is out. People would sympathize with him. But in my books, he should not be forgiven. Agar Mera beta bhi agar khuda na khasta aisa kar raha hota (If, God forbid, my son had done such a thing), I would disown him."

Mohammad Amir gets ready for shot at redemption

The matter resurfaced recently with Amir coming out of his retirement. Previously, Amir, along with Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, had been banned for spot-fixing during Pakistan's tour to England in 2010.

Subsequently, he received a five-year ban from all cricket activities for intentionally bowling no-balls.

Incidentally, Amir had been absent from the Pakistan national team during Ramiz Raja's tenure as the chairman.

However, the upcoming T20 World Cup in June, slated to be hosted in the USA and West Indies, presents a solid opportunity for Amir to get a shot at his redemption.

