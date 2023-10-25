"Pakistan have hit rock bottom": Ramiz Raja wary of Babar Azam's captaincy after dismal ODI WC show

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja strongly criticized Pakistan captain Babar Azam following their dismal loss to Afghanistan in the 2023 ODI World Cup. Despite a promising start in the competition, Pakistan encountered a string of losses against India, Australia, and Afghanistan. In a video, Ramiz Raja recounted his post-match interview with Babar Azam. The Pakistan captain displayed visible disappointment with his team's performance against Afghanistan, candidly acknowledging that their bowling had fallen short, leading to a humiliating defeat.

While speaking on his YouTube Channel, the former chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said, “Pakistan have hit rock bottom. Babar Azam needs to step up and prove himself as a leader amid all this".

Raja, who is a commentator at the World Cup said, “It was a massive disaster for Pakistan in this World Cup. Losing to Afghanistan will hurt badly. Pakistan have never dealt with a surprising defeat like this one before. They need a complete overhaul in terms of mindset, approach, new ideas and new talent. We need to improve on every aspect," he explained.

Pakistan face unexpected upset by Afghanistan

Pakistan faced Afghanistan on October 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Bengaluru. After opting to bat first, Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique's half-century and Babar Azam's impressive 74-run contribution propelled them to a total of 282 runs. However, during the pursuit, none of the Pakistan bowlers made a significant impact, allowing Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Rahmat Shah to secure victory with eight wickets in hand.

Babar Azam notably led Pakistan to their first-ever World Cup triumph against India in the T20 World Cup two years prior. Since then, circumstances have changed considerably and Babar now finds himself under scrutiny. He will be eager to break his team's winless streak as they face South Africa in Bengaluru on October 27.

