WATCH: David Warner takes a sensational aerial catch against the Netherlands

Australia's David Warner displayed exceptional fielding prowess by executing a remarkable airborne catch to dismiss Sybrand Engelbrecht of the Netherlands during their 2023 ODI World Cup fixture. Opting to bat first, Australia posted an imposing total of 399 runs, courtesy of centuries delivered by Warner and Glenn Maxwell before effortlessly dismantling the Dutch batting lineup in the second innings.

Despite finding themselves at 53-4 after 11 overs, Engelbrecht did his best to stabilize the waning innings with a cautious approach. The former South African youth player adeptly defended against the formidable deliveries of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc. However, in the 14th over, Engelbrecht sought to accelerate the scoring rate with a pull shot against Mitchell Marsh.

Regrettably for the Dutchman, David Warner, who was stationed at deep square leg soared into the air to complete a sensational catch. This marked Warner's second standout performance of the match, having earlier amassed 104 runs off 93 balls with the bat in the first innings.

The Netherlands failed to come close to the target as their batting order crumbled, resulting in a meager total of 90 runs, thereby granting Australia the second-largest victory by runs in ODI World Cup history on a historic evening. Adam Zampa clinched his third consecutive four-wicket haul.

Prior to this, Warner maintained his outstanding form, notching his second successive century of the World Cup and taking his tally to sixth overall. Glenn Maxwell then eclipsed this feat by registering the fastest-ever century in ODI World Cup history. This stellar performance reaffirmed Maxwell's stature as one of the pre-eminent white-ball batters. Despite encountering some hiccups in the middle, Maxwell's explosive play ensured that Australia culminated with a formidable total of 399 runs on the scoreboard.

