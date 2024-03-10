Shreyas Iyer's short ball woes continue, falls cheaply in Ranji Trophy final

Shreyas fell victim to his India teammate, who exploited his short-ball problems once more to get the better of him.

Shreyas Iyer's woes against the short ball continued, this time in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 Final. Playing for Mumbai against Vidarbha, Shreyas Iyer once again had a flop show, departing cheaply for only 7 runs.

He fell victim to his India teammate and talismanic pacer Umesh Yadav, who exploited Shreyas's short-ball problems once more to get the better of him.

The right-hander managed a thick outside edge to spoon an easy catch towards Vidarbha player Karun Nair, who was stationed at first slip.

Coming to bat at number five during a nervy situation, Iyer’s stay lasted only 15 deliveries as he was done-in by a short delivery from the senior pacer.

His untimely departure further worsened Mumbai’s batting troubles as they slipped to 99-4 by 28 overs. They were eventually bundled out for 224, courtesy of Shadul Thakur's crucial knock of 75 runs which helped Mumbai breach the 200-run mark.

Previously, in the semis clash against Tamil Nadu, Shreyas Iyer couldn't get going, falling for an even lesser score of 3 runs.

Shreyas Iyer has been going through a lean patch

He is currently going through a poor patch which saw him getting dropped from the India side during the England Test series. Although he reported back pain, multiple reports suggested that he was rather let go than released from the squad.

The 29-year-old was subsequently snubbed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from their recently-announced central contract list. His dwindling form for the Indian team in Test cricket had also prompted the national selectors to urge him to get back to his domestic roots.

ALSO READ: Discarded India star makes flop return in Ranji Trophy

Regardless, Shreyas Iyer will soon take over the captaincy reins for his KKR franchise in the upcoming IPL 2024 and hope to dazzle and stake his claim for a berth in India's 2024 T20 WC squad.

